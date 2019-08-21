David’s Easy Lasagna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lasagna The Easy Way

2 or 3 Ohio City Pasta folded pasta sheets

1 medium onion chopped

1 garlic clove minced

1 tbs olive oil

1 lb. hot Italian sausage (bulk or casing removed)

1 package 160z chopped frozen spinach thawed and squeezed dry

¼ tsp salt

14 oz (about 2 c.) Ricotta cheese

3 large or 2 extra large eggs

¼ tsp nutmeg (more if you like, 1/2 tsp)

2 tbs fresh chopped basil

1 c. Mozzarella or Italian cheese blend

½ c. Grated parmesan or Romano

1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce

9x13 or smaller baking dish

Oven 360

Sauté onion in a frypan with a tbs of olive oil over medium heat.

When onion starts to soften, add garlic and continue cooking 1 minute.

Add sausage and cook until all pink disappears. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

In a medium bowl, add ricotta, eggs, ground nutmeg, and basil. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

Grease baking dish with butter or olive oil. Spoon several tbs of pasta sauce to just cover the bottom of the dish.

Trim a sheet of pasta to a size that covers the entire bottom of the dish. If its short, just cut a little more to completely cover bottom.

Add several more tbs of sauce to the pasta sheet and spread around. It should be a very thin coating.

Leaving the grease behind, cover this layer with the cooked sausage.

Dot the sausage with several small spoonfuls of the ricotta cheese mixture.

Add another sheet of pasta for next layer. Top with about ½ of the ricotta mixture.

Cover this with the spinach. Top the spinach with ½ of the mozzarella or cheese blend.

Add another pasta sheet to completely cover spinach layer.

Top pasta sheet, generously, with several tabespoons of tomato sauce. Top tomato sauce with half of the parmesan or romano cheese.

Then, carefully dot remaining ricotta mixture followed by a coating of the remaining mozzarella.

Cover with foil and bake at 360 for 35 minutes. Remove foil and continue cooking 10 or 15 minutes. Cheese should just start to color a little with golden edges.

Allow to cool 15 or 20 minutes.

Serve with a little pasta sauce and the remaining parmesan or romano.

Enjoy!