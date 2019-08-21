Cyber experts issue warning to parents posting back-to-school pics on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Thursday is back to school for many districts across Northeast Ohio and many parents are capturing the magical moment and sharing it online. But some local cyber experts have a warning that will have parents thinking twice before posting the photos online.

“Everybody is putting their kid in ridiculously dressed-up clothes and posting first day of kindergarten, first day of first grade,” said Christian Flaherty of Bay village.

Flaherty says his Facebook feed is filled with back to school photos.

“Look, you are announcing to the world where they go to school, what grade they are in, how old they are,” said Flaherty.

“Parents need to be aware of what is in the photo and what kind of stuff you are revealing, like if an address can be seen in the photo,” said Jeff Dennis, CEO of Trnsfrm, a cyber security firm in Westlake.

Dennis says there are risks but parents can mitigate them.

“Review your security settings on places like Facebook, making sure your posts aren’t public to everybody and they are just shared with family and friends,” said Dennis.

He adds that people need to turn off any geo-location settings.

“Facebook strips a lot of that location data but you can still tag where someplace is,” said Dennis.

Dennis adds that if you choose to post a photo, keep informational minimal.

More internet safety tips, here.