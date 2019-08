Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Michael Cartellone as one oof Cleveland's Own.

Born in Solon, the drummer has toured and recorded with people like John Fogerty and Cher.

He currently sits behind the kit for Lynard Skynard.

Michael is also an accomplished artist and has hosted gallery shows in New York, L.A. and Las Vegas.

