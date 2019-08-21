Cleveland police officer arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio– A Cleveland officer was arrested on several charges, including attempted kidnapping.

Patrol Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested Tuesday by the Euclid Police Department on the felony charge, as well as charges of indecent exposure and criminal child enticement.

The arrest came following an investigation by Euclid police. The victim is a 12-year-old girl.

Internal affairs is also conducting an investigation on Nhiwatiwa, 34,.

Nhiwatiwa was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay while the case is pending.

He was hired in 2014. He worked in the Third District, Basic Patrol Section.