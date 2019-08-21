Cleveland officer accused of exposing himself, urinating on 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released new details about an off-duty Cleveland police officer accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, turned himself into Euclid police on Tuesday and remains in the city jail.

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid on Aug. 16. The off-duty officer asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, but she refused.

He drove away, only to return about a minute later. Nhiwatiwa parked his car, walked up to the girl and exposed himself, according to the prosecutor's office.

Then Nhiwatiwa urinated on the victim's head, upper body and legs while holding a phone, the police report said. Investigators said they believe he was recording the incident. Nhiwatiwa left and that's when the girl called her mother at work.

“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”

Nhiwatiwa is charged with attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, assault and attempted interference with custody.

Euclid police were able to identify Nhiwatiwa as the suspect, in part, because a woman reported a suspicious man in an SUV earlier that day, according to the police report.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Nhiwatiwa, a patrol officer in the Third District, was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay, pending the completion of the criminal investigation. He was hired in March 2014.