Cleveland man killed when pick-up flips on I-90 in Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash in Bratenahl.

Deputies were called out to I-90 west around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, a driver in a pick-up was headed west on I-90 when he went off the right side of the road.

The truck hit a tree and flipped and then hit another tree.

The driver was killed.

OSHP said he’s been identified as Darrin Murphy, 47.

According to investigators, Murphy was not wearing his seatbelt.