Cavs owner Dan Gilbert returns home to continue rehab after stroke

DETROIT– Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has returned home to continue his rehabilitation.

The 57-year-old businessman suffered a stroke on May 26 and underwent a catheter-based procedure. He was released from Beaumont Hospital in Michigan and moved to an in-patient rehab center at the end of June.

“We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan’s recovery and are glad to have him back home,” said Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO, in a statement on Wednesday.

“While Dan focuses his energy on the rehabilitation process, our teams across the family of companies will continue to execute at a high level, serving and supporting our clients and team members.”

Gilbert has owner the Cavs since 2005.

