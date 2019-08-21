California high school becomes largest in country to go cell phone free

SAN MATEO, California — A high school in California is doing what some might consider the impossible — going cell phone free.

According to KGO-TV, San Mateo High School said it is the largest public school in the country to forbid students from using their phones during the school day.

Students start their day by putting their phones into a magnetic pouch. Only teachers have the magnetic key to release the phones. Phones don’t come out until school is dismissed.

The school tested the program last year after noticing some kids spent too much time lost in their phones instead of learning or socializing.

“I really think it’s about being present and engaging in the adult that’s trying to teach you, your peers that might be in your small group,” Adam Gelb, San Mateo High School Assistant Principal told KGO-TV.

The test was so successful, they decided to roll it out to all 1700 students this year.

The school said contrary to what you might think, many students say that staying away from their phones while at school is a good thing.