Blues Fest Cleveland returns to Rock the Park Ampitheater in Twinsburg
Join us a night of amazing Blues music as we head to the Rock the Park Amphitheater in Twinsburg, Ohio. A great night in the woods with live music, food trucks, a bourbon barrel aged wine & beer tasting and more.
START: September 7, 2019 3:00 pm
END: September 7, 2019 10:00 pm
TICKET OPTIONS
$20 Regular Admission
$25 AT the Door
VIP SECTION
BOURBON BARREL AGED WINE & BEER with FOOD INCLUDED
4 Drink Tickets & Food Included
$55 Early Bird (Through Aug 13th)
$60 Regular Rate
$65 Late Registration
ABOUT THE VENUE:
Tucked away in Twinsburg, Perici Amphitheatre offers an exceptional atmosphere viewed as a hidden gem among Northeast Ohio venues and plays host to Twinsburg’s Rock the Park concert series throughout the summer.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP
xtra crispy 3 to 3:45
Apostle Jones Band 4 to 4:45
Backstreet Blues Band 5 to 5:45
Natalie Stamper and The One Shoe Highway 6 to 7
The Mighty Smithtones 7:15 to 8:45
The Alan Greene Band 9pm to 10:30
FOOD TRUCK LINE UP
The Little Piggy
Jackpot Chicken Food Truck
Dave’s Seafood
Donuts / lemonade
Popcorn
Joe Coffee Company
VENDORS
Please email us at vendors@tastecleveland.net for more info.
This is a rain or shine event. No refunds. All sales final.