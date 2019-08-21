Baker Mayfield ‘clears air’ with Giants QB Jones after comments

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns before the start of the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio— Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reached out to Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round pick in an interview.

Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that he told GQ he was surprised New York selected Jones — “blows my mind” — but that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward Jones and that some of his comments were taken out of context.

Mayfield said he sent text messages Jones on Tuesday to “clear the air with him.” He said Jones appreciated the gesture and told him “no worries, man.”

Cleveland’s brash second-year QB said he was bothered most that the comments distorted his character. He said: “I don’t care if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line.”

Mayfield said he didn’t feel blindsided by the story, but was “pretty confused about it” because he didn’t recall much of what he said four months ago.

