Women ask Supreme Court to toss topless ban

When the Supreme Court’s new term begins in October, they might be considering an appeal from three women.

The women argue that public nudity violates the Constitution by treating men and women differently.

The case started in 2016 when Ginger Pierro was arrested for doing yoga topless on a beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Two other women went topless in protest of the arrest and were also charged with violating the nudity law.

They say topless bans are discriminatory because men can appear in public without their shirts.

According to NBC News, the New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected their challenge, acknowledging that the law treats men and women differently.