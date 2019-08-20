× Woman involved in Cleveland car crash told police she was sexually assaulted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a car crash that happened at E. 115th and Superior Tuesday morning.

According to police, a female victim reported a sexual assault that she said happened in East Cleveland.

Cleveland police said the East Cleveland Police Department is responding and will be handling that part of the investigation, as Cleveland police investigate the crash.

EMS told FOX 8 a 29-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.