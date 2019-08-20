Woman arrested, accused of releasing pit bulls to attack grocery store manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A 64-year-old woman faced aggravated robbery and vicious dog charges, accused of releasing pit bulls to attack a grocery store manager while he was questioning a suspected shoplifting.

Linda S. Snow of Norton was arrested at her Hametown Road home early Tuesday.

Her dog, a black pit bull with white accents, was impounded by Summit County humane officers.

Police say Snow was accused of leaving an East Avenue Acme store, along with an accomplice, without paying for groceries.

The attack happened when the manager went out to investigate.

"A staff member goes out to inquire if they had a receipt and as he's walking out and approaching them the owner of the vehicle opens the door, releases two dogs and attacks the employee; then, they get in the van and drive away with the groceries and the animals," said Akron Police Captain Dave Laughlin.

Police say the manager suffered severe injuries and told them he believes the dogs were following commands from their owners.

"As he was being attacked he could hear the woman give the dogs a command to release and they did and then retreated back to her, so it sounds like it was a trained dog to respond on command," said Laughlin.

On Tuesday, Norton police released documents to FOX 8 News that show they had responded on at least two previous occasions to Snow's address because of complaints that her dogs had attacked other people.

A neighbor told police she was at her mailbox when a pit bull raced across the street at her, biting her on her forearm and on her hip.

According to the complaint, the neighbor did not want police to take any action, fearing retaliation.

A second complaint was filed after a jogger told police she was attacked by a dog fitting the exact same description of the one impounded on Tuesday while passing Snow's residence.

She told police she was bitten and scratched multiple times by the dog until the homeowner ran out and grabbed the dog.

Snow was issued a summons for 'dog running at large.'

Police say after her arrest on Tuesday she made statements admitting to the incident outside of the Akron Acme store.

"After Ms Snow was taken into custody, she was brought to the Akron Police Department for questioning and under her Miranda rights she did confess to the crimes," said Laughlin.

Police on Tuesday were seeking warrants for the arrest of her alleged accomplice, believed to be a relative, and the second dog believed to have been used in the attack was also expected to be impounded.

41.081445 -81.519005