Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Richland County until 6 p.m. There is the risk of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Ottawa, Seneca, Sandusky and Wood counties until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Ashland County until 6:45 p.m.

There are more chances of storms this evening and after midnight.

That's followed by a second chance Wednesday late afternoon/evening:

A third chance comes our way early Thursday:

Our game-changer arrives on Wednesday night as a cold front will push out the hot and steamy air and replace it by Thursday with cooler and drier air. It’ll be a hint of fall so-to-speak. Football weather!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: