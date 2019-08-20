VIDEO: Runaway school bus stops feet away from toddler



CLARKSVILLE, Indiana – Spectators at an event in Clarksville, Indiana got quite a fright over the weekend.

It happened during an event called “Zombie School Bus” races.

“We put on a show,” driver Mike Gibson told WAVE. “The idea is to flip a bus, to crash a bus, and more people want to see that kind of thing.”

Gibson lost control of his bus, and it was headed straight for a toddler.

A chain-link fence stoped the bus, but Gibson says some hot oil got on a few bystanders.

“The catch fence did it’s job, it caught the bus, stopped the bus, so the bus stopped just short of getting into the bleachers,” he said.