President tweets pic of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Trump jokes on Twitter, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”

Reaction to the tweet was mixed.

“How can anyone not love the humor of President Trump? This guy is great,” one supporter wrote.

Another said, “So refreshing to have a leader with a real sense of humor! Well done President Trump!”

“You have truly lost your mind! 25th Amendment now!” a comment from one account said.

“Literally don’t think anyone more embarrasing will ever exist,” another person commented.