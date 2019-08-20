Police in West Virginia investigate deadly shooting of Cleveland man

WHEELING, West Virginia — Police in Wheeling, West Virginia are investigating the shooting death of a Cleveland man.

According to a post on the Wheeling Police Department Facebook page, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said Joseph Edward Harrison, 25, of Cleveland, was shot multiple times on Delaware Street on Wheeling Island.

He was transported to Wheeling Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was spotted running from the scene.

Police said detectives were interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Wheeling police at (304) 234-3664 or submit a crime tip here.