New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves

US actor Keanu Reeves and Canadian-born actress Carrie-Anne Moss pose for photographers on a terrace of the Palais des festivals during the photocall for "Matrix Reloaded" directed by the Wachowski brothers during the 56th Cannes film festival on 15 May 2003. - Sci-fi franchise "The Matrix" will return for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo, studio Warner Bros said Tuesday.
Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES– Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.
Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.
Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.
The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.