Mosquito pool in Lake County tests positive for West Nile virus

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– A mosquito pool in Lake County tested positive for West Nile virus, the Lake County General Health District said in a news release on Tuesday.

The collection of mosquitoes was collected from a trap site in Willoughby on July 30. The health district said it is likely West Nile-positive mosquitoes are present throughout the county.

This season, eight Ohio counties have found mosquitoes with the virus. No human cases have been reported in the state.

Most people with West Vile do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One in five infected people will get fever, as well as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

The Lake County General Health District recommends residents do the following to reduce the risk of getting the virus:

Dispose of tin cans, old tires, buckets, unused plastic swimming pools, plastic covers or other containers that collect and hold water.

Keep roof gutters unclogged. Clean gutters in the spring and fall.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. Keep them covered when empty.

Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted trays at least once a week, if not more often.

Check for water in children’s toys

Fill or drain puddles, ditches, and swampy areas and either remove, drain, or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar.

Contact the health department with concerns regarding malfunctioning septic systems.

Eliminate standing water around animal watering troughs.

Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days.

Avoid being outside from dusk until dawn when mosquitoes are most active. If you cannot avoid those times, use an insect repellent.

Use an insect repellent containing Picaridin or DEET. Use repellents according to label instructions. Take special care when using insect repellents on children. Wash treated skin and clothing after returning indoors.

Wear long sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks if you go outside when mosquitoes are most active (from dusk until dawn).

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight”. Repair or replace torn screens.