Man charged with kidnapping after woman escapes from freezer in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A man is facing charges after he kept a woman in the freezer of a group home in East Cleveland, police said.

There is an arrest warrant for Eric Glaze, 41, on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

The investigation started when the victim crashed her car at East 115th Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning while fleeing.

East Cleveland Police Cpt. Scott Gardner said the woman went to the house for a party, where she believed she was drugged with a narcotic. She told officers the people at the party thought she was dead and put her in the freezer, preparing to dispose of her body.

She woke up at about 10 a.m. Tuesday and was able to escape, Gardner said. The victim told police she was likely in the freezer since Sunday.

The woman suffered frostbite and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The suspect and the victim were friends, according to Gardner.