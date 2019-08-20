Man accused of sexual assault at Blossom Music Center turns himself in

Posted 11:30 am, August 20, 2019, by

CUYAHOGA FALLS-A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a Korn concert at Blossom Music Center has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened August 16 around 11: 00 p.m.

The victim was unable to identify the suspect. However, she provided a picture of him to the police.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Bollas, 44, of Northfield Center Township.

Bollas has been charged with sexual imposition.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.191313 by -81.560658.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.