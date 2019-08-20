× Man accused of sexual assault at Blossom Music Center turns himself in

CUYAHOGA FALLS-A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a Korn concert at Blossom Music Center has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened August 16 around 11: 00 p.m.

The victim was unable to identify the suspect. However, she provided a picture of him to the police.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Bollas, 44, of Northfield Center Township.

Bollas has been charged with sexual imposition.

The incident remains under investigation.