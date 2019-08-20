‘Looked like a bomb went off’: Tire falls off truck, crashes into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio- Deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Berlin Township on Sunday, after the owner of a Dodge 150 reported that a rear tire on his truck came off, bounced across a yard and crashed through the wall of the home in the 4600 block of Mason Road.

The ricocheting tire then tore through a bathroom. When the couple that owns the house arrived home with their two sons, they could not believe how much damage the tire had done.

Steven Langhals told FOX 8 News, “It looked like a bomb went off in our bathroom. Everything that was in the cabinet was all over the walls. The wall was caved in; you could see straight into the master bedroom. They said when they took the tire out of the house, they could see the water pouring out. Well, what happened was the tire knocked off the cabinet on the bathroom wall in the master bathroom there and it cracked the toilet tank, so the tank just kept pouring water out.”

The water flooded the area around the bathroom, flowing into the ventilation system and ruining sections of carpeting, but Langhals knows it could have been much worse. “Thank God nobody was home. The kids weren't home, you know; nobody was using it because if they had been sitting on that toilet, I don't think they would have made it,” he said.

The owner of the truck told investigators he recently had four new tires put on the truck, and he believes the lug nuts on the rear tire may not have been properly fastened. He was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

As unusual as the accident seems, a relative who lives next door told the family the same thing happened to his home. “He had one go through his front door like 20 years ago and [the tire] parked itself right in his dining room, same thing, tire came off a truck, went through his house,” said Langhals. “And, you know what's odd is there's no curves, there's no hills, they weren't stopping for anything; it just randomly flew off into our house. It's kind of crazy.”