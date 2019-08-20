Kid Rock to perform at the Bash on The Bay

It is your chance to say goodbye to summer with a big bash on the islands. Kid Rock will be headlining the annual Bash-on-The-Bay concert next week in Put-In-Bay.

In addition to Kid Rock, other performers include Uncle Kracker, Davisson Brothers Band, and Brent Lowery and the Drifters.

Tickets to the August 29 event start at $89 apiece and can be purchased here.

If you already bought tickets, organizers have tips to help you be prepared before you go:

Gates open at 3 p.m., first act is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

No alcohol can be brought into the venue

There are two main entrances for the festival, the north (near the airport terminal) and south end of the airport Taxis and busses will drop off passengers at the north end of the airport All golf carts will be directed to park at the south end of the airport

For everyone’s safety, the following items are not permitted inside the venue: Backpacks – the festival is following the NFL bag policy Coolers Blankets Weapons Large signs Laser pointers Umbrellas Please note that beach chairs or folding chairs will only be permitted in section B, all other sections are standing room only

ATM’s will be available on-site

No readmission

https://t.co/79jrzT46qg Kid Rock Tickets | Win Tickets To 2019 Bash On The Bay | Kid Rock Live– Win Kid Rock Tickets & overnight accommodations at Put-in-Bay Resort! Winner announced August 24th & posted on the Put-in-Bay Facebook Page! Like & Share! pic.twitter.com/kUyEvEdCbl — Put-in-Bay Visitors & Convention Bureau (@PutinBayOhio) August 12, 2019

