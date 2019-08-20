Kid Rock to perform at the Bash on The Bay

Posted 1:33 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, August 20, 2019

It is your chance to say goodbye to summer with a big bash on the islands.  Kid Rock will be headlining the annual Bash-on-The-Bay concert next week in Put-In-Bay.

In addition to Kid Rock, other performers include Uncle Kracker, Davisson Brothers Band, and Brent Lowery and the Drifters.

Tickets to the August 29 event start at $89 apiece and can be purchased here.

If you already bought tickets, organizers have tips to help you be prepared before you go:

  • Gates open at 3 p.m., first act is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
  • No alcohol can be brought into the venue
  • There are two main entrances for the festival, the north (near the airport terminal) and south end of the airport
    • Taxis and busses will drop off passengers at the north end of the airport
    • All golf carts will be directed to park at the south end of the airport
  • For everyone’s safety, the following items are not permitted inside the venue:
    • Backpacks – the festival is following the NFL bag policy
    • Coolers
    • Blankets
    • Weapons
    • Large signs
    • Laser pointers
    • Umbrellas
    • Please note that beach chairs or folding chairs will only be permitted in section B, all other sections are standing room only
  • ATM’s will be available on-site
  • No readmission

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**More information here**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.