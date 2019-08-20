Kid Rock to perform at the Bash on The Bay

It is your chance to say goodbye to summer with a big bash on the islands. Kid Rock will be headlining the annual Bash-on-The-Bay concert next week in Put-In-Bay.
In addition to Kid Rock, other performers include Uncle Kracker, Davisson Brothers Band, and Brent Lowery and the Drifters.
Tickets to the August 29 event start at $89 apiece and can be purchased here.
If you already bought tickets, organizers have tips to help you be prepared before you go:
- Gates open at 3 p.m., first act is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
- No alcohol can be brought into the venue
- There are two main entrances for the festival, the north (near the airport terminal) and south end of the airport
- Taxis and busses will drop off passengers at the north end of the airport
- All golf carts will be directed to park at the south end of the airport
- For everyone’s safety, the following items are not permitted inside the venue:
- Backpacks – the festival is following the NFL bag policy
- Coolers
- Blankets
- Weapons
- Large signs
- Laser pointers
- Umbrellas
- Please note that beach chairs or folding chairs will only be permitted in section B, all other sections are standing room only
- ATM’s will be available on-site
- No readmission
