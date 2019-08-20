‘I always keep my fighting spirit’: Stipe Miocic back in The Land after winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stipe Miocic is back at home after handing the former Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, a knockout loss Saturday.

“Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough,” Cormier said after the loss.

Stipe got back home in time to celebrate his 37th birthday in Cleveland.

He posted a photo with his belt over one shoulder and a birthday cake in his hands.

Miocic later posted new photos with the belt and an American flag.

“I’ve achieved my goals through hard work. My entire life I’ve been put to the test. It’s easy to shout out the success, but this is what it really looks like… I am a 5X WORLD CHAMPION, firefighter, husband, father, and everything else I’ve worked so hard for my entire life bc I always keep my fighting spirit. I will never be outworked. Never stop moving forward. I still have a lot more to accomplish.”