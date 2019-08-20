‘I always keep my fighting spirit’: Stipe Miocic back in The Land after winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Posted 6:01 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02AM, August 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stipe Miocic is back at home after handing the former Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, a knockout loss Saturday.

“Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough,” Cormier said after the loss.

Stipe got back home in time to celebrate his 37th birthday in Cleveland.

He posted a photo with his belt over one shoulder and a birthday cake in his hands.

Miocic later posted new photos with the belt and an American flag.

“I’ve achieved my goals through hard work. My entire life I’ve been put to the test. It’s easy to shout out the success, but this is what it really looks like… I am a 5X WORLD CHAMPION, firefighter, husband, father, and everything else I’ve worked so hard for my entire life bc I always keep my fighting spirit. I will never be outworked. Never stop moving forward. I still have a lot more to accomplish.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.