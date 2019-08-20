Getting away: Women are taking ‘momcations’ to get away from their families

With just a few weeks of summer left, more mothers are taking time for a little  R&R by themselves.

Psychology professor, Nava Silton, told FOX News ‘momcations,’ a vacation taken by a mother without her children or spouse, are on the rise.

According to a study by Welch’s Grape Juice, moms work an average of 98 hours per week, which is the equivalent of working two full-time jobs and working overtime.

Experts say taking a two-day vacation to recoup can make a difference and moms aren’t the only ones who will benefit.

Silton said ‘momcations’ can improve a woman’s relationship with her spouse and teach kids about the balance in family roles.

