Fox Recipe Box: Refreshing Summer Sips

CLEVELAND, Oh — These two refreshing drinks are great recipes for beating the summer heat and also keeping your body hydrated. Registered dietitian Melinda Wivell from Lake Health showed Fox 8’s Stacey Frey how easy it is to whip up these cool summer sips.

Melinda teaches a variety of wellness cooking classes at Lake Health. Click here to get more information.

COOL CUCUMBER-MINT SPRITZER

Serves 6; Serving Size: 1 cup

Ingredients:

3 mini cucumbers

6 fresh mint leaves

2 lemons or limes (juiced)

1 liter seltzer water (lemon or lime flavored, suggested)

1 cup ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Slice cucumbers into thin slices, long ways, or disks using a mandolin or vegetable peeler. Place in a pitcher.

2. Add mint leaves and gently stir. Squeeze juice from 1½ lemons or limes into the pitcher, reserving the other half for garnish.

3. Stir in seltzer. Serve over ice, and garnish with mint leaves and lemon or lime slices. Sip and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

Calories 16; Total Fat 0.1g; Saturated Fat 0g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 4mg; Total Carbohydrate 3.8g; Dietary Fiber 1.3g;

Total Sugars 0.5g; Protein 1.1g

Recipe adapted from http://www.eatingwell.com

WATERMELON ELECTROLYTE DRINK

Serves 1: Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 cup watermelon, seeded, cubed

1 cup of coconut water, unsweetened

A pinch of sea salt

(optional) Juice from half a lime

Instructions:

Place ingredients in a high-speed blender. Blend until well-mixed and liquid consistency forms. Add ice for a cooler beverage. Enjoy and stay hydrated!

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

Calories 116; Total Fat 1.2g; Saturated Fat 0.1g;

Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 306mg; Total Carbohydrate 27.4g;

Dietary Fiber 0.6g; Total Sugars 24.3g; Protein 0.9g

Recipe adapted from http://www.wellandgood.com