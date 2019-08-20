Elyria man arrested after being found sitting on stranger’s couch, refusing to move

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man faces charges after being found sitting on a stranger’s couch and then refusing to leave.

According to Elyria police reports, it happened Aug. 18 at just before 7 a.m. Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Melvyn Lane, where homeowners said a man entered their home and was currently sitting on their couch. No one at the home knew the man.

Police told the man, identified as Steven Bermudez-Martinez, 19, of Elyria, that he was under arrest for burglary and they asked him to stand up. They found two knives on him, and after removing them, tried to get Bermudez-Martinez to stand. Police said he began to resist officers by pulling his arms toward himself.

Police were able to pull Bermudez-Martinez off the couch and arrest him after using a baton.

Bermudez-Martinez faces charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.