Elyria man arrested after being found sitting on stranger’s couch, refusing to move

Posted 7:07 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, August 20, 2019

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man faces charges after being found sitting on a stranger’s couch and then refusing to leave.

According to Elyria police reports, it happened Aug. 18 at just before 7 a.m. Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Melvyn Lane, where homeowners said a man entered their home and was currently sitting on their couch. No one at the home knew the man.

Police told the man, identified as Steven Bermudez-Martinez, 19, of Elyria, that he was under arrest for burglary and they asked him to stand up. They found two knives on him, and after removing them, tried to get Bermudez-Martinez to stand. Police said he began to resist officers by pulling his arms toward himself.

Police were able to pull Bermudez-Martinez off the couch and arrest him after using a baton.

Bermudez-Martinez faces charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.