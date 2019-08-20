Eat ‘N Park server dishes up heartwarming act for 91-year-old veteran

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania family witnessed a touching act of kindness while out to dinner earlier this week.

Lisa Melander posted about the moment on Facebook.

She watched as her server, Dylan, took a man’s order.

Dropping onto one knee, Dylan helped the 91-year-old veteran, who is hard of hearing, decide what to eat. The man said he lost his hearing during his time in the war and had forgotten to put in his hearing aids.

Melander said the vet apologized for taking so long, adding he didn’t have many people to talk to.

Dylan later brought the man’s food over and asked if he could sit down and keep him company. Melander said she wanted to pay for the veteran’s meal, but someone else beat her to it.