Corey Kluber diagnosed with oblique strain, will be reexamined in two weeks

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber has been shut down from throwing again.

He was pulled in the first inning of his rehab start on Saturday for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The club said he was experiencing tightness in his left abdomen and was diagnosed with an internal oblique strain.

Kluber will be reexamined in two weeks to determine if he can resume throwing.

The two-time Cy Young winner suffered a broken forearm when he was hit by a line drive back at the end of April. The Indians said surgery was not needed for the injury.

