Corey Kluber diagnosed with oblique strain, will be reexamined in two weeks

Posted 4:04 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, August 20, 2019

Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber has been shut down from throwing again.

He was pulled in the first inning of his rehab start on Saturday for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The club said he was experiencing tightness in his left abdomen and was diagnosed with an internal oblique strain.

Kluber will be reexamined in two weeks to determine if he can resume throwing.

The two-time Cy Young winner suffered a broken forearm when he was hit by a line drive back at the end of April. The Indians said surgery was not needed for the injury.

