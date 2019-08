Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Fieldstone Farm as one of Cleveland's Own.

Fieldstone Farm, in Chagrin Falls, is one of the largest therapeutic riding centers in the country.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the farm has helped thousands of people of all ages and with all types of challenges achieve what they thought was impossible.

To submit your nomination, click here.