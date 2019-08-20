× Cleveland police donate seized grow lights to local school

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police are donating grow lights seized during a recent drug bust to Benedictine High School’s biology lab.

Back in April of 2018, officers from the third, fourth and fifth districts along with the NICE Unit searched a home on Meech Avenue in connection with a grow lab.

Officers confiscated more than 240 marijuana plants, 85 grow lights, 97 ballasts, numerous tools, and a video security system.

A man was arrested at the scene on charges for trafficking drugs, possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property.

The Cleveland Police Department will make their donation to Benedictine Wednesday morning.

41.480287 -81.610298