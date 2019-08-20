× Cleveland Metroparks Asian Lantern Festival attendance sets national record

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Tuesday that more than 183,000 guests experienced this summer’s Asian Lantern Festival.

The previous national record of 150,000 was set by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2018.

The event began in June and was originally slated to run for six weeks but large attendance led to two festival extensions.

“We want to thank the community for its overwhelming support of Asian Lantern Festival as well as our partners that helped make the event possible,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “The event brought visitors from all over and nearly half of festival guests were experiencing our Zoo for the first time this year.”