A sign? Sports Illustrated features Cleveland Browns on cover, makes ‘bold prediction’

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Browns are featured on the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated with a “bold prediction!”

Sports Illustrated tweeted out a picture Tuesday of the cover that shows OBJ and Jarvis Landry and says, “Bold Prediction! Cleveland’s First Division Title in 30 years — Can they win SB LIV?”

The article refers to the Browns as “Super Bowl contenders” and notes the team is coming into the 2019 season with the sixth-best odds to win it all.

Sports Illustrated’s Ben Baskin writes, “This team has not only talent in abundance but also an identity that reflects its city, with a cast-off, nose-to-the-grindstone GM; a long-toiling, nothing-came-easy coach; an undersized QB, constantly circling (or inventing) slights; and two exiled receivers, each looking to reshape his narrative.”

Time will only tell, but Clevelanders will be watching and cheering them on as only Northeast Ohio can.

The Browns kick off the regular season at home on Sept. 8 against the Titans.

