Man killing weeds believed to have sparked blaze that damaged homes in Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS - The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a possible cause of a fire that damaged several houses Monday in Newburgh Heights.

Crews were called to Pearse Avenue around 3:45 p.m. where two houses were engulfed in flames. The blaze spread to another home on McGregor Avenue.

Police say the matter is still under investigation but they are looking into the possibility a homeowner started the fire when he used a butane torch to kill weeds.

“Fortunately no injuries,” said Police Chief John Majoy.

Police and fire officials are investigating. Majoy added that he does not know how long the investigation will take.

 

 

