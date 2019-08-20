17 indicted for California-to-Cleveland drug ring

CLEVELAND– Seventeen people were indicted for bringing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana from California to Cleveland.

The drug ring was in operation from August 2016 to November 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday.

Drugs were kept at a house on Berrimore Lane in Warrensville Heights and a unit at the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard in Cleveland.

“At a time when a record number of our neighbors were dying from drug overdoses, this organization allegedly brought in large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from California and sold it all over Northeast Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “Some members of the conspiracy used rifles and other firearms to protect their products while others laundered tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.”

The following are named in the indictment: