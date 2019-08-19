Westbound entrance ramp at Exit 180 (SR-8/Akron) closes Tuesday night

BEREA, Ohio – Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22, Ohio Turnpike maintenance crews will be performing pavement maintenance that will require the closure of the westbound entrance ramp to the Ohio Turnpike at Exit 180 (SR 8/Akron).

The closures will start at approximately 10:00 p.m. and ending at 5:00 a.m. each night.

If additional time is needed, closure of the Exit 180 westbound entrance ramp to the Ohio Turnpike will take place between the hours of 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. each night from August 26 to August 29.

This work will complement ongoing construction of a $2.2 million toll lane expansion project to increase safety and ease of travel at Toll Plaza 180 in Summit County.