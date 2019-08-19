Warm and humid start to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a small risk of a spotty shower now through 9 AM and mainly east. The morning commute and at the bus-stop should be dry, for most!

Very warm and humid day! The “Feels-like” temperature will be upper 80s-low 90’s!

We remain unsettled and hot through the middle of the week. Our game changer, arrives on Wednesday night as a cold front will could to town and push out the hot and steamy air and replace it by Thursday with cooler and drier air…maybe you’ll be able to turn off your AC!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

