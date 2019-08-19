Warm and humid start to the work week

Posted 4:43 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24AM, August 19, 2019

There’s a small risk of a spotty shower now through 9 AM and mainly east.  The morning commute and at the bus-stop should be dry, for most!

Very warm and humid day!  The “Feels-like” temperature will be  upper 80s-low 90’s!

We remain unsettled and hot through the middle of the week.  Our game changer, arrives on Wednesday night as a cold front will could to town and push out the hot and steamy air and replace it by Thursday with cooler and drier air…maybe you’ll be able to turn off your AC!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.