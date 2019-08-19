Unusual food collaboration: ‘Something spicy this way comes’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a match made in foodie heaven.

Hot Chicken Takeover is partnering with Brewnuts for a “one day only collaboration.”

In a post on Facebook, Columbus-based Hot Chicken Takeover — which will soon be opening a location at Crocker Park — is teaming up with Brew Nuts for “the ultimate sweet + spicy sandwich.”

Next Sunday at Brewnuts’ Gordon Square location, you’ll be able to try Hot Chicken Takeover’s spicy fried chicken served on a Brewnuts beer donut.

The sandwiches will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until they’re sold out.

“We can’t wait to hear what you think of our one day only collaboration. It’s like nothing you’ve ever tasted!” Hot Chicken Takeover said in its post.

Brewnuts posted a picture of one of its donuts along with a piece of Hot Chicken Takeover’s chicken with the caption “Something spicy this way comes.”

According to a post on Facebook, Hot Chicken Takeover will open its Crocker Park location on September 19th. They are hosting open interviews all this week starting at 10 a.m.