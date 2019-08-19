× Teen wanted for aggravated robbery in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of fugitive Jamie Wilson, 18.

Wilson is wanted by the Garfield Heights Police Department for aggravated robbery.

Police say on July 10, near the intersection of E. 126th and Granger, Wilson robbed a victim at gun point during a social media site sale.

The victim was attempting to sell Wilson a smart phone.

Wilson, 18, is 5’7″ and weigh.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Jamie Wilson, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.