Suspects in Akron grocery theft used pit bulls in escape

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating an incident at an Acme grocery.

Police were called to the Acme in the 2100 block of East on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

According to a police report, a man and a woman filled a cart with groceries and then walked out of the store without paying.

A grocery store employee followed them out, and that’s when police say the suspects let two pit bulls out of a minivan.

The dogs bit the employee in the groin multiple times, according to the report.

The suspects drove away in a red Chrysler minivan.

The employee was treated at the hospital.