A new study by PLos ONE says people who frequently ujse emojis with potential dates have more sex and a more active and successful dating life.

That’s according to two separate studies conducted by researchers at The Kinsey Institute.

Participants completed a survey about whether they use emojis, why they use them and were also asked several questions about their current sex and dating life.

The frequent use of emojis predicted going on more first dates over the past year, more second dates, as well as more frequent sexual activity.