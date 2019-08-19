Sheriff: Man who hit person, multiple cars at Coventry Township Dunkin Donuts was under the influence

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – 70-year-old William Lavery faces multiple charges after driving into Dunkin Donuts on Manchester Road in Coventry Township Saturday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Lavery was in the drive-thru lane when he put his vehicle in reverse.

He hit the car behind him and caused that car to hit another vehicle.

The sheriff says Lavery then drove forward into another vehicle, causing it to hit the car in front of it.

Lavery then side-swiped another vehicle and drove into the front of the restaurant, according to a press release.

He hit a person inside the restaurant.

3 people were treated for minor injuries.

Lavery faces multiple charges including driving under the influence and negligent assault.