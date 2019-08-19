Police looking for man accused of urinating on products at Starbucks in Pennsylvania

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of a disgusting crime.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a man walked into the Starbucks inside a Target store on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

According to Manheim Township police, the man walked behind the counter of the employee section and urinated into a sink and onto “several pieces of merchandise.”

The man then fled the store.

Police released a photo of the suspect and said a wet spot can be seen on the man’s shorts.

Anyone who may know the man is asked to please contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”