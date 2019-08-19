No fees for fans who buy Indians tickets online this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tribe fans can have fee-free access to tickets for this weekend’s games against the Kansas City Royals.

Fan who purchase tickets online for games from August 23-25, won’t have to pay any fees.

Fee-free tickets can be purchased starting August 19 at 10 a.m. up until August 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Tribe’s three-game series against Kansas City will be the final home games of August.

Friday, August 23

• Dollar Dog Night, presented by Sugardale

• $2 Pregame in the District, presented by Miller Lite

• Patterned Socks, courtesy of FirstEnergy

• Fireworks, presented by Kia Motors

• Block Party

Saturday, August 24

• Sandy Alomar Bobblehead, courtesy of PowerHome Solar

• $2 Pregame in the District, presented by Miller Lite

• Fireworks, presented by Wayside Furniture

• Block Party

Sunday, August 25

• Toy Truck, courtesy of W.B. Mason

• KeyBank Kids Fun Day

• $2 Value Sundays