No fees for fans who buy Indians tickets online this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tribe fans can have fee-free access to tickets for this weekend’s games against the Kansas City Royals.
Fan who purchase tickets online for games from August 23-25, won’t have to pay any fees.
Fee-free tickets can be purchased starting August 19 at 10 a.m. up until August 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The Tribe’s three-game series against Kansas City will be the final home games of August.
Friday, August 23
• Dollar Dog Night, presented by Sugardale
• $2 Pregame in the District, presented by Miller Lite
• Patterned Socks, courtesy of FirstEnergy
• Fireworks, presented by Kia Motors
• Block Party
Saturday, August 24
• Sandy Alomar Bobblehead, courtesy of PowerHome Solar
• $2 Pregame in the District, presented by Miller Lite
• Fireworks, presented by Wayside Furniture
• Block Party
Sunday, August 25
• Toy Truck, courtesy of W.B. Mason
• KeyBank Kids Fun Day
• $2 Value Sundays