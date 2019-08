DUBLIN, Georgia – A Georgia mom is being praised for her creative approach to teaching her kids about responsibilities.

In a Facebook post, Shaketha Marion McGregor wrote that her kids wanted money for cell phones and an allowance.

So she held a hiring event.

McGregor created job postings for laundry supervisor, lead housekeeper and kitchen manager for her 3 children.

She created applications for her company called, “This Mom Means Business.”

“If you want it, work for it, earn it!” she wrote.