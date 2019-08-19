× Man killed in boating accident near Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating a fatal boating accident that happened on Lake Erie near Ashtabula County Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the boat began taking on water and capsized around 9:45 a.m. A good Samaritan in a commercial fishing vessel rescued three of the four people on board.

58-year-old Raymond Burns of Kensington, Pennsylvania died. Two other victims, also from Pennsylvania, were taken to a nearby hospital. A fourth victim was rescued from the water and didn’t require medical attention.

The incident remains under investigation.