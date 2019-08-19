× Man clings to capsized sailboat for 12 hours on Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio– A man held onto his capsized sailboat for 12 hours on Lake Erie before he was rescued.

The boat overturned at about 8 p.m. Sunday when a storm moved through the area, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The crew from a commercial fishing boat found the man clinging to the capsized sailboat just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard arrived and took the boater to Port Clinton to be treated for hypothermia.

“Remember to check the weather before going out, wear your life jacket, and if your boat capsizes, try to climb on top of the hull or stay with the debris; which aids us in detecting you in the water,” the Coast Guard said.