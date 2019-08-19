I-Team: Video shows local dogs rescued during heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing Cleveland police and animal control officers seizing dogs left out with no food or water in the middle of a blistering heat wave.

It happened last month during the hottest weekend of the year, and the police body camera video has now been released to the I-Team.

Officers went to a home on the far west side. They heard barking in back, and there they also found the owner of the dogs.

An animal control officer can be seen saying, "Dogs are illegally tethered out here in the weather. There's a heat advisory. Tied up illegally. No shelter, or food, or water."

Neighbors said they had heard the dogs, and it sounded like suffering. One woman said, "The noise coming out of there was screeching. Pain sounded like from them dogs."

And a man told us,"The noise (bark bark) the whole day.”

The I-Team checked back to find out how hot it was that day. The FOX 8 weather team tells us the high temperature in Cleveland reached 95 degrees but it felt like 110 or more. And that helped put the area under an excessive heat warning.

Investigators took away four dogs, and they found a dead dog in a plastic bag.

An officer said, "So the dogs are gonna be impounded. I'm gonna be in contact with the APL (Animal Protective League)."

In fact, the case did get turned over to the Animal Protective League to look into possible criminal charges.

Days after the raid, the I-Team twice knocked on the door of the home. Then, someone called police to have us checked out.

Neighbors are glad someone checked out the animals.

We’re watching to see what the APL decides regarding any criminal charges.

