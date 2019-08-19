I-Team: Video shows accused drunk driver going wrong way on I-480

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video of yet another wrong-way driver on a northeast Ohio highway.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation recorded a car going the wrong way on I-480 just before 3 a.m. Monday morning. The Ohio Highway Patrol and North Olmsted police stopped the driver before anyone got hurt.

Now Ashley Rookard has been charged with driving drunk, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license.

It happened in the wee hours of the morning, but 911 calls started pouring in to dispatchers.

One caller said, "There's a car going the wrong way on 480, and it's going westbound on the eastbound side."

Cuyahoga County dispatchers quickly received 15 calls.

The I-Team reached the driver by phone. Rookard said she was “driving home from work." And she added, “I think somebody slipped something in my drink while I was at work. I don’t have too much memory.”

She said she’d been driving from downtown, and she doesn’t know where she got on the highway.

She also called herself, “Lucky to be alive.”

A citation filed in court shows she had a blood alcohol level of .201 which is more than twice the legal limit.

This marks the latest in a series of recent wrong-way driver incidents on local highways.

In one case, a crash on I-90 in Cleveland left three people dead.

