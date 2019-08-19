I-Team: Bones discovered in Hudson are skeletal remains from isolated grave

(Ed Gallek/FOX 8/WJW Photo)

HUDSON – The Fox 8 I-Team is learning more about bones found at a construction site Friday.
Jody Roberts, communications manager for Hudson, said Monday a medical examiner and forensic anthropology students from MercyHurst University assisted the Hudson Police Department and excavated the site off of  Boston Mills Road Saturday.
“They located partial human skeletal remains and pieces of what looks to be a casket,” Roberts said. “The remains appear to be very old and no signs of foul play were observed.  It is our belief that this was a very old isolated grave.”
The site has been turned back over to the developer.
Hudson officials say they are very grateful for the help from the medical examiner and MercyHurst  University.
